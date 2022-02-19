Alfa Romeo wants to lock horns with BMW on price: Report

Alfa Romeo' CEO says the brand is up for a renovation and it is aiming to compete with German luxury automaker BMW on price points.

Alfa Romeo has aimed to match German marque BMW on price, according to the former brand's CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. As per a report by Autonews Europe, Imparato mentioned Alfa Romeo doesn't want to chase the race of volume to keep the factories upbeat and would rather focus on maximising profits by setting higher prices.

The CEO who seems to be positive to turn the game around for the company shared the automaker had pre-registered cars and had also offered discounts to keep the factories running. He also confirmed the new Tonale SUV will be hitting the US market before the end of this year.

Imparato added about the brand's consistent presence in America was needed to make it more successful. “To achieve that goal, the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio must fulfil US market expectations for infotainment and electrification," he reportedly added. The Tonale SUV for the US market will offer a turbocharged 2.0-litre non-hybrid engine that will have a power output along with an all-wheel-drive feature.

The report also informed that the automaker is aiming to launch a new model every year until 2030. Previously, Alfa Romeo had shared it will go all-electric by 2027. It has planned a sub-Tonale-sized small SUV that it intends to launch in 2024, however, the CEO mentioned the former model will also be available with an internal combustion engine.

The automaker said the small SUV will be based on an evolution of PSA’s CMP platform that is currently used for models like the Peugeot e208, future Giulia, and Stelvio. Imparato has also made some suggestions that show the brand may re-enter the compact hatchback market with a successor to the Giulietta, however, a final decision is yet to be made.

