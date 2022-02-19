HT Auto
Home News Alfa Romeo wants to lock horns with BMW on price: Report

Alfa Romeo wants to lock horns with BMW on price: Report

Alfa Romeo' CEO says the brand is up for a renovation and it is aiming to compete with German luxury automaker BMW on price points.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2022, 03:39 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Alfa Romeo has aimed to match German marque BMW on price, according to the former brand's CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato. As per a report by Autonews Europe, Imparato mentioned Alfa Romeo doesn't want to chase the race of volume to keep the factories upbeat and would rather focus on maximising profits by setting higher prices.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹ 2.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Duke
373.2 cc
₹ 2.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

 

The CEO who seems to be positive to turn the game around for the company shared the automaker had pre-registered cars and had also offered discounts to keep the factories running. He also confirmed the new Tonale SUV will be hitting the US market before the end of this year. 

(Also read | Alfa Romeo's first fully-electric model to make debut in 2024)

Imparato added about the brand's consistent presence in America was needed to make it more successful. “To achieve that goal, the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio must fulfil US market expectations for infotainment and electrification," he reportedly added. The Tonale SUV for the US market will offer a turbocharged 2.0-litre non-hybrid engine that will have a power output along with an all-wheel-drive feature. 

The report also informed that the automaker is aiming to launch a new model every year until 2030. Previously, Alfa Romeo had shared it will go all-electric by 2027. It has planned a sub-Tonale-sized small SUV that it intends to launch in 2024, however, the CEO mentioned the former model will also be available with an internal combustion engine. 

(Also read | Alfa Romeo Tonale breaks cover as brand's first ever plug-in hybrid electric car)

The automaker said the small SUV will be based on an evolution of PSA’s CMP platform that is currently used for models like the Peugeot e208, future Giulia, and Stelvio. Imparato has also made some suggestions that show the brand may re-enter the compact hatchback market with a successor to the Giulietta, however, a final decision is yet to be made.

 

 

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2022, 03:39 PM IST
TAGS: Alfa Romeo EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle EV Electric mobility Alfa Romeo Tonale BMW Peugeot Alfa Romeo Giulia
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Alfa Romeo wants to lock horns with BMW on price: Report
Alfa Romeo wants to lock horns with BMW on price: Report
Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition to exclusively get ventilated seats
Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition to exclusively get ventilated seats
2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk listed on official website ahead of launch
2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk listed on official website ahead of launch
Public EV charging stations increases by 2.5 times in these major Indian cities
Public EV charging stations increases by 2.5 times in these major Indian cities
Scram 411 to RC390: Top upcoming premium bikes in India in 2022
Scram 411 to RC390: Top upcoming premium bikes in India in 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city