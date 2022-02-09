Alfa Romeo Tonale breaks cover as brand's first ever plug-in hybrid electric car

Alfa Romeo Tonale will be offered with multiple engine options and boasts of sharp looks and well-appointed cabin.

Alfa Romeo Tonale has been officially unveiled and is the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) from the Italians ever. Boasting of a max power output of 272 hp, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is a compact crossover vehicle that is scheduled for a launch in the US in 2023.

With the automotive world taking massive strides in the electrification arena, many are also opting to test waters with hybrid vehicles before relying on full electric power.

Alfa Romeo, a company that traces its origins back to 1910, is betting big on Tonale to set the tone for it in global markets.

Alfa Romeo Tonale specifications:

The Tonale from Alfa Romeo is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder which is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. There is also a more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission unit and offers All-Wheel Drive.

Alfa Romeo Tonale claims to run around 50 kms on battery power alone.

Much of the focus on the Tonale is also on its 15.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery which, according to Alfa Romeo, will help it go around 50 kms on electric power alone. It can be charged to full in around two hours.

In markets outside of the US, the Tonale will reportedly be offered with two 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine options and those in Europeans will also get to choose a diesel option if so desired.

Alfa Romeo Tonale exterior highlights:

The Tonale gets the trademark Alfa Romeo shield grille at the front which has LED headlights on either side of it. The car measures 4529 mm in length, is 1839 mm wide and 1600 mm tall.

A look at the rear profile of Alfa Romeo Tonale.

Alfa Romeo Tonale cabin highlights:

The Alfa Romeo PHEV gets a 12.3-inch digital infotainment cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. There is support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Alexa to assist in home to car and car to home communication.

A look at the cabin of the Alfa Romeo Tonale.

In safety terms, the Tonale is equipped with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-path detection.

