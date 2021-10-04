After filing suit, Tesla now accuses this EV company for stealing battery tech

Tesla Inc. has taken its fight with Rivian to the next level accusing the latter of poaching its employees and stealing “highly proprietary" battery technology. Tesla had filed a lawsuit against Rivian 14 months ago for raiding its staff and taking its intellectual property. This also includes an instance where Tesla defectors were “caught red-handed" stealing the core technology for its next-generation batteries which is the most important element for an EV, stated a Bloomberg report.

Tesla said that the maker of electric pickup trucks has taken this route due to the pressure from investors. “Now apparently under pressure from investors after nearly a dozen years without producing a single commercial vehicle, Rivian has intensified its unlawful efforts," Tesla was quoted saying in the report. It also conveyed that a California state court judge in San Jose gave permission to Tesla to add its new allegations to the pending case along with three more of its former employees as defendants.

However, Rivian declined to comment against these allegations. The company had earlier objected to these claims arguing that these are unsupported by facts. Rivian had already lost its initial request for dismissal of Tesla's claims in March, mentioned the report. Rivian had stated that Tesla, after filing the lawsuit in July last year, hasn’t specified the trade secrets that the EV major claimed were stolen nor how the concerned data was unique from what’s already known in the public domain. “For several of its trade secrets it has provided so little detail that Rivian is unable to ascertain what Tesla is claiming as its intellectual property, let alone whether what it is claiming is or could be secret," Rivian said in a filing, stated the report.

A report in August said that Rivian is aiming to go public seeking a rough valuation of $80 billion.