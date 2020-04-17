Skoda has ramped up its commitment to fight the spread of coronavirus further by deciding to donate 100 Octavias to social and medical aid agencies in the Czech Republic.

The car manufacturer will be donating 100 Skoda Octavias worth around 85 million Czech korunas. The company has issued a statement saying that organisations helping particularly vulnerable or high-risk people, such as hospitals, social services, nursing homes and non-government organisations (NGOs), are eligible to apply for one of the vehicles. The donation of cars to chosen organisations will take place from next month.

Skoda Auto CEO, Bernhard Maier, said, "During the corona pandemic, Skoda is focusing on providing fast, simple and effective aid. Therefore, we are supporting all those who are now particularly dependent on mobility, and are going to donate 100 Octavias worth around 85 million Czech korunas to organisations in the social or health sector. Our responsibility as a company extends far beyond the factory gates. In the current crisis, this holds true more than ever."

The company has assured that the decision on who of the eligible applicants will be allocated one of the 100 Octavia Style 2.0 TDI will be made in a transparent manner. Skoda has coordinated the donation of the vehicles with the Czech Minister of Health, Adam Vojtech, and Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Jana Malacova.

Skoda cars are also being used elsewhere in this time of crisis. With more and more air medical service providers looking at including capable cars for times when the weather does not permit flying, Skoda Kodiaq RS has found a place in garage of Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance service. The capable SUV with a formidable 4x4 drive joins a number of helicopters to perform duties when the skies make flying a risky proposition.

Besides its cars, Skoda has also been producing 3D-printed parts for certified FFP3 respirators, and numerous departments have been manufacturing protective visors. It is also supporting the company Prusa Research in distributing protective visors, which have also been 3D-printed, to doctors’ surgeries and hospitals. Skoda trainees and employees are supporting a charity by sewing textile face masks. These projects are possible thanks to support from the social partner KOVO Union.

In India, Skoda Auto Volkswagen has pledged ₹1 crore towards setting up of a dedicated Covid-19 facility by Pune-based Sassoon General Hospital. The amount is meant to primarily procure essential medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and patients. Additionally, the company is also donating 35,000 sanitizers to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai, and distributing 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region.