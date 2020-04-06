Skoda Kodiaq RS joins Air Ambulance service in the UK

With more and more air medical service providers looking at including capable cars for times when the weather does not permit flying, Skoda Kodiaq RS has found a place in garage of Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance service. The capable SUV with a formidable 4x4 drive joins a number of helicopters to perform duties when the skies make flying a risky proposition.

It is believed that the Kodiaq RS could prove to be a game changer in reaching remote locations in the UK when the weather is particularly unforgiving. Certain areas which may not be easily accessible even during clear days can be reached by the two SUVs that have joined services. With 236 horsepower at its disposal, the Kodiaq RS and its 2.0-liter diesel engine was apparently a natural choice.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance service reportedly already had two Skoda Superb sedans but the two Kodiaq RS SUVs could further enhance the ability to provide services around the clock and through the year.

The Skoda vehicles are not the only ones to provide such a service. Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex recently inducted two Volvo XC90s for similar reasons. (Full report here)