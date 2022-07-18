HT Auto
Home Auto News 75 Years Of India's Independence: Nhai To Plant 75 Lakh Saplings Till August 15

75 years of India's Independence: NHAI to plant 75 lakh saplings till August 15

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already planted 1.25 lakh saplings in one day at more than 100 locations along national highways till now.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2022, 12:49 PM
NHAI plants 1.25 lakh saplings in one day as it aims to achieve 75 lakh plantations till August 15. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
NHAI plants 1.25 lakh saplings in one day as it aims to achieve 75 lakh plantations till August 15. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
NHAI plants 1.25 lakh saplings in one day as it aims to achieve 75 lakh plantations till August 15. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
NHAI plants 1.25 lakh saplings in one day as it aims to achieve 75 lakh plantations till August 15. (File photo)

To celebrate 75 years of India's independence, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken a unique drive to make the national highways look greener. India's premier road construction agency in charge of building and maintaining national highways, will plant as many as 75 lakh saplings along the way. The drive has already started with around 1.25 lakh saplings planted in a single day. The agency aims to complete the drive by August 15, the day India celebrates 75 years of independence to mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

The NHAi planted 1.25 lakh saplings at 114 locations along the national highways across the country. The NHAI issued a statement on Sunday saying that the initiative was launched at Nagpur by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Gadkari said his ministry has been focusing on plantation and transplantation of trees. Gadkari also said that his ministry is giving emphasis on geo-tagging the saplings to monitor their growth and maintenance.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

This is not the only drive undertaken by the NHAI to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. The agency is involved in other initiatives including creation of ponds, called 'Amrit Sarovars', near national highways to help rejuvenate water bodies and ground water.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In recent projects, the NHAI is putting a lot of emphasis on maintaining greenery to keep the environment as clean as possible. There are several greenfield expressway projects currently underway. The agency will also come up with India's first animal crossing on a national highway when the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is completed.

Keeping the essence of cleaner mobility, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also been pushing for electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce pollution as well as reduce dependency on costly fuel imports. Gadkari has been quite vocal about the need to switch to greener mode of transport.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2022, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: NHAI National Highway Authority of India Nitin Gadkari National Highways Authority of India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
TVS Ronin motorcycle claims to have a host of features onboard.
TVS Ronin urban cruiser is here: Top 5 facts
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

After MoveOS 2, Ola Electric to soon offer MoveOS 3 updates to S1 Pro customers
After MoveOS 2, Ola Electric to soon offer MoveOS 3 updates to S1 Pro customers
How to get a car pollution certificate online
How to get a car pollution certificate online
Nissan to discontinue Leaf EV; replace it with a modern version: Reports
Nissan to discontinue Leaf EV; replace it with a modern version: Reports
Mumbai’s pothole menace: BMC to use concrete on asphalt roads to fix issue
Mumbai’s pothole menace: BMC to use concrete on asphalt roads to fix issue
Overspeeding, drunken driving in Punjab will lead to these besides hefty fines
Overspeeding, drunken driving in Punjab will lead to these besides hefty fines

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city