2023 Land Rover Defender 130 SUV launched with space for eight occupants

The 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 SUV has been made available in four variants - SE, HSE, X-Dynamic and X along with a First Edition.

Land Rover has launched the ultra-long, three-row, eight-seater Defender 130 SUV which is available from £73,895 (on-road price) in the UK. The vehicle's extended body makes way for a more spacious interior and it is also suited to venture into all sorts of terrains. The latest from Land Rover comes with a host of features that enhance its exterior and interior while making it comfortable as well as durable on rough terrains.

The 2023 Defender 130 SUV features a new exclusive paintwork - Sedona Red while customers can also opt for the Extended Bright Pack – available in addition to the existing Bright Pack – which features Ceres Silver Satin finish on the exterior, around all lower body cladding and front and rear skid plates in Noble Chrome.

(Also read | Jaguar Land Rover recalls 19 units of 2022 Range Rover SUVs in US. Here's why)

Interior of the 2023 Land Rover Defender 130 SUV

On the inside, the SUV features new colour and material options with the latest connected technologies and chassis systems. It houses a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, cabin air purification plus system and standard Electronic Air Suspension.

The all-new Land Rover New Defender 130 has been made available in four variants - SE, HSE, X-Dynamic and X along with a First Edition. The First Edition is further available in three combinations on the basis on colours and themes. It is based on the HSE specification but gets a long list of equipment list such as Matrix LED headlamps, four-zone climate control, heated second and third-row seating, Meridian Sound System, Driver Assist Pack and Privacy Glass.

In terms of mechanical configurations, the Defender 130 comes with a choice of electrified powertrains, including the P300 and P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder petrol engines, and the D250 and D300 Ingenium six-cylinder diesel engines. All variants come with the brand's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system and transmission duties are performed by eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

First Published Date: