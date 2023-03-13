You could win a trip to Thailand by buying electric scooter from this brand

Electric vehicle manufacturer Okaya EV has announced a carnival for its potential customers. Those who buy any Okaya electric scooter will get a chance to win various prizes including an assured cashback of up to ₹5,000. Customers even stand a chance of winning a three-night and four-day trip to Thailand for one person. The carnival offer is applicable on all electric scooters from the brand and is valid until March 31.

Customers can participate in the carnival by purchasing an Okaya electric scooter from any dealer of the brand across the country. Once the purchase is completed, the buyer will receive a link on the registered phone number and will need to submit the required details. The customer will then receive a scratch card that will reveal his/her prize.

Also Read : Okaya Faast F3 electric scooter launched with 125 km range, costs ₹99,999

Okaya Faast F3 electric scooter costs ₹ 99,999)

Okaya EV offers both low-speed and high-speed electric scooters in its portfolio. These include models such as Faast F4, Faast F3, Faast F2F, ClassIQ+, Freedum and Faast F2B. The company offers six shades on its model range - Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver, and Metallic White.

Okaya Faast F2F is the brand's latest addition, which was launched late last month at a starting price of ₹84,000 (ex-showroom). The electric scooter has been designed and priced according to target groups such as students, young professionals, and home-makers. It offers a range of 70-80 kilometres on a single charge and gets a top speed of 55 km/h depending on the load.

Okaya Faast F2F is equipped with Telescopic Front Suspension and Spring Loaded hydraulic Rear Shock Absorbers. It comes with features such as remote key, digital instrument cluster, DRL headlamps and edgy taillamps.

It will be made available across the country at more than 550 Okaya Electric Vehicles outlets. The electric scooter is powered by 800W-BLDC-Hub Motor, which comes paired with 60V36Ah (2.2 kWh) lithium ion – LFP battery, and comes with a two-year warranty on the battery and motor.

First Published Date: