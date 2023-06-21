HT Auto
What Range Anxiety? Hyundai Working On 'power Bank' That Charges Ev Battery While Being Driven

Hyundai working on ‘power bank’ that charges EV battery while being driven

Hyundai could change the electric vehicle (EV) game entirely in the times to come. While the Korean car maker has already revealed plans of offering as many as 13 new EV models till 2030, it is also simultaneously working on a new IMA EV platform, battery technology and even a sort of power bank that would charge an EV on the move.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the most popular EV models from the Korean manufacturer.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the most popular EV models from the Korean manufacturer.

At its CEO Investor Day recently, Hyundai confirmed that it will invest as much as $84.9 billion in the next year to transition into a ‘smart mobility’ company. Around $27.8 billion of this would be directed towards fulfilling the company's electrification dreams. But perhaps the most significant revelation came when it was announced that work is being done on a ‘cutting-edge technology’ that could make range anxiety a thing of the past.

The company did not divulge much but did provide a teaser into what could best be described as a power bank for EVs that would allow the batteries to be charged and discharged in motion. An AI-based battery management system would constantly monitor the battery health and charge status to optimise capabilities.

Also Read : Tesla to invest in India, Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi during his US visit

A portable charging option for EVs isn't exactly a novel idea but no manufacturer has thus far been able to make significant progress in this regard. This despite the fact that range-related worries continue to be one of the leading factors against EV adoption - the others being cost of acquisition and lack of options.

There is some work already being done on special roads that would power EVs when these are driven on it. Then there have been talks about solar panels on EVs pumping in juice into the batteries of such vehicles, whether stationery or in motion. All of these technologies, however, are mostly in development stage. But a power-bank-like system could indeed be the most practical solution as it is likely to be cost effective - in comparable terms, of course - while allowing flexibility to EV owners.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2023, 10:34 AM IST
