Volvo to start testing wireless charging with XC40 Recharge electric taxis

Volvo XC40 Recharge will be tested with wireless charging technology for three years.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 10:59 AM
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV.
Swedish luxury car brand Volvo has announced that it will start testing wireless charging technology with XC40 Recharge based electric taxis. The carmaker has also said that it is creating a small fleet of XC40 Recharge taxis for a cab aggregator, which is the largest operator in the Nordic nations.

(Also Read: Polestar drops the top for its $20 billion public debut)

Volvo has said that it will continue testing the XC40 Recharge electric taxis with wireless charging technology for three years. The driving conditions for these XC40 Recharge based taxis will involve 12 hours a day of driving with cars racking up 100,000 kilometres every year.

The automaker has joined hands with Momentum Dynamics for charging stations. The automaker also claimed that the charging stations will begin charging the cars automatically when parked correctly, at a speed of 40 kW, which is close to the maximum charging speed of many electric cars' onboard chargers when connected to a DC charging station.

The automaker has not made any announcements regarding the availability of its wireless charging technology in XC40 recharge models. However, the testing of this technology for the next three years would determine whether the auto company intends to make this feature a factory offering in the future Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUVs.

The XC40 Recharge comes based on the Volvo XC40 SUV and it is the first pure electric car from the Swedish brand. The XC40 being one of the most popular offerings from the car major, XC40 Recharge too has been able to ab pretty good attention.

Volvo is gearing up to launch the XC40 Recharge in India in October this year. Delivery of the pure electric SUV will commence from the same month. Bookings for the SUV will commence in India in June.

The electric SUV comes with a similar design as its fossil fuel sibling. However, being an electric SUV it gets a body panel at the front, instead of a conventional mesh grille. The feature-packed luxury compact SUV comes promising more than 400 km cruising range on a single charge. It gets power from a 78 kWh battery pack that enables the car to accelerate 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 10:59 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo XC40 Volvo XC40 Recharge XC40 Recharge XC40 luxury car luxury SUV electric car electric SUV electric vehicle EV electric mobility
