HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Has A Special Plan For Evs In India, Expects Surge In Demand To Persist

Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist

Volvo Car India is doggedly determined to play the electric vehicle (EV) game with vigour and sees a clear potential for its products to strike a chord with potential buyers. Basking in the strong demand for the XC40 Recharge which was launched last year, Volvo is expecting the acceptance for - and adoption of - EVs to only increase in the years to come.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2023, 17:01 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.

With a global vision to be an EV-only company by 2030, Volvo is ready for a niche game even as most of its rivals in the luxury car space continue to - also - persist with petrol as well as diesel engines. So while Mercedes and BMW have a diverse range covering petrol, diesel and electric powetrains, Audi has a portfolio which covers petrol engines as well as fully-electric vehicles. Volvo, on the other hand, offers mild petrol hybrid technology and the XC40 Recharge. On Tuesday, the company confirmed that it will double its electric portfolio to two by bringing in its C40 Recharge coupe-styled SUV in Q4 of 2023. “India is a key market for us and is now the third largest in the world. The demand for our vehicles has been on the rise and will continue to in the coming years," said Nick Connor, Head of Volvo Cars in Asia Pacific. “The strong response for the XC40 Recharge shows us that the shift to electric is truly on here."

Volvo strategy for the Indian market is simple - underline sustainability as a focus area while continuing to highlight its time-tested priority for safety. “Around 70 per cent of Volvo buyers in India are between 24 years and 40 years of age. The level of awareness is strong and while safety is in our DNA, is our core, we would like to now also stress on sustainability," said Jyoti Malhotra, MD at Volvo Car India.

Nick Connor (L), Head of Volvo Cars in Asia Pacific with Volvo Car India MD Jyoti Malhotra.
Nick Connor (L), Head of Volvo Cars in Asia Pacific with Volvo Car India MD Jyoti Malhotra.
Nick Connor (L), Head of Volvo Cars in Asia Pacific with Volvo Car India MD Jyoti Malhotra.
Nick Connor (L), Head of Volvo Cars in Asia Pacific with Volvo Car India MD Jyoti Malhotra.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40 Recharge
78 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 418 Km
₹55.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
| Electric | Automatic
₹44.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mini Cooper Jcw (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper Jcw
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17 kmpl
₹45.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

What may potentially help Volvo's case vis-a-vis many of its rivals is that the XC40 Recharge comes into India via CBU or Completely Knocked Down route which means all of the components are then assembled here. There are obvious tax benefits to this vis-a-vis entirely imported units or SKD or Semi Knocked Down units. The incoming Volvo C40 Recharge will also follow this same route and the company is confident it will help it against those rivals who are having to import units in their entirety.

But both Malhotra and Connor continue to stress that for now at least, the mild-hybrid models are not going anywhere. The company offers XC40, XC60, XC90 and the S90 in the Indian market at present.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2023, 15:30 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo XC40 Recharge Volvo C40 Recharge
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 525 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Suzuki Gixxer prices now start from ₹1.40 lakh and go up to ₹2.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line Gixxer SF 250 bike.
Suzuki launches Gixxer, Gixxer 250 with new colours. Check full price list
Suzuki_Swift_Sport_1
Suzuki Swift Sport that India never got
Xoom4
Hero Xoom is the latest scooter to rival Honda Activa
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard: Details
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets new safety features as standard: Details
This KTM 390 Adventure rival is equipped with exciting features
This KTM 390 Adventure rival is equipped with exciting features
Ford to cut thousands of jobs in Europe amidst EV restructuring
Ford to cut thousands of jobs in Europe amidst EV restructuring
This electric luxury SUV is set to hit Indian shores this year
This electric luxury SUV is set to hit Indian shores this year
Delhi Police to get new Ertiga, Bolero units with latest security tech
Delhi Police to get new Ertiga, Bolero units with latest security tech

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city