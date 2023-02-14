HT Auto
Volvo C40 Recharge confirmed for late 2023 India launch

Volvo is gearing up to launch another electric car in India in the form of the C40 Recharge. The Swedish luxury car brand has confirmed to launch the C40 Recharge in India late this year, which will be the automaker's second EV in the country after XC40 Recharge. Volvo C40 Recharge is already available in the global market, and it would strengthen the car brand's EV portfolio in India.

14 Feb 2023
Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV draws power from a 69 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The single motor offers power to the front wheels. The SUV is capable of churning out 402 hp of maximum power 659 Nm of peak torque.
The automaker has been aiming to increase its EV market share with the new models. The C40 Recharge will play a key role in that strategy. The EV will be imported to India and assembled locally through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. Volvo will assemble the EV at its Bengaluru plant. Volvo India has claimed that it is increasingly focusing on electric vehicles, while at the same time, it will continue to focus on the mild hybrid models.

Volvo may not be a key player in the Indian luxury electric car market, but it has grabbed good attention with the XC40 Recharge, the most affordable luxury EV in the country, priced at 56.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The auto manufacturer has witnessed strong demand for this EV, and now it aims to leverage that advantage by bringing the next electric car into the Indian market, the C40 Recharge.

The car brand has previously said that it hopes to see over 40-45 per cent of its total sales come from electric vehicles in 2023. With the addition of the C40 Recharge and the EX90 at the top end of the market in the next few years, Volvo is eyeing that target. Also, this comes in line with the brand's strategy to attain 50 per cent of its total sales from EVs by 2025.

Globally, the Volvo C40 Recharge is available in two different variants. The single-motor variant comes with a rear-wheel drive setup, and it churns out 238 hp of peak power and can run 482 km on a single charge. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 7.4 seconds. The twin motor variant gets an all-wheel-drive system, churning out 408 hp of peak power. This variant can run a 508 km range on a single charge and has an acceleration capacity of 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds.

14 Feb 2023
