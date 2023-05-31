HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Ex30 Interior Detailed In The New Teaser Image. Check Here

Volvo EX30 interior detailed in the new teaser image. Check here

Volvo has detailed the interior of its upcoming compact electric SUV EX30 in a fresh teaser image. The latest teaser image from the Swedish luxury car manufacturer shows the dashboard layout of the upcoming EV that is slated to break cover on June 7 and join the C40 and XC40 Recharge models in the company's lineup.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2023, 16:20 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV will include a full-width sound bar on the dashboard, a single 12.3-inch screen, and sustainable interior materials.
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV will include a full-width sound bar on the dashboard, a single 12.3-inch screen, and sustainable interior materials.

The latest teaser image reveals that the upcoming electric car will have a single 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system grabbing the attention inside the cabin. Other features include a sound bar spanning the entire dashboard, freeing up space on the doors for additional storage, and enhancing the utility and practicality of the vehicle. Volvo claims that the upcoming electric SUV will come loaded with a host of recycled and renewable materials inside its cabin, ranging from flax to wool to recycled denim.

First Published Date: 31 May 2023, 16:20 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Volvo EX30 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
ARNV Branded Bajaj Pulsar Body Cover, Built Water Resistant Fabric, Comes with Pocket Mirror and Belt (Grey)
Rs. 454 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city