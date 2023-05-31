Volvo EX30 interior detailed in the new teaser image. Check here

Volvo has detailed the interior of its upcoming compact electric SUV EX30 in a fresh teaser image. The latest teaser image from the Swedish luxury car manufacturer shows the dashboard layout of the upcoming EV that is slated to break cover on June 7 and join the C40 and XC40 Recharge models in the company's lineup.

The latest teaser image reveals that the upcoming electric car will have a single 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system grabbing the attention inside the cabin. Other features include a sound bar spanning the entire dashboard, freeing up space on the doors for additional storage, and enhancing the utility and practicality of the vehicle. Volvo claims that the upcoming electric SUV will come loaded with a host of recycled and renewable materials inside its cabin, ranging from flax to wool to recycled denim.

