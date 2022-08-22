Volkswagen to sell only EVs in this country from 2024

Volkswagen has decided to sell only electric cars in Norway from 2024 onwards. Norway is the leading country in the world when it comes to adopting electric vehicles. Back in 2021, around 64.5 per cent of total cars sold in the Scandinavian country were fully electric. Now, Volkswagen aims to tap the segment in order to grab a chunk of the global EV market.

Volkswagen is currently the second largest electric car brand in the world, right next to Tesla. The German auto major aims to grab the top spot in the coming years. The strategy of selling only electric cars in Norway comes as part of that strategy.

Speaking about the strategy, Norwegian publishing house Postsen has written that Volkswagen will cut off all sales of petrol, diesel and hybrid cars in Norway on 1st January 2024. Director Ulf Tore Hekneby of Volkswagen importer Harald A. Møller will announce an event at Arendalsuka on Thursday, the report further claimed.

Over the past ten years, Norway has heavily invested in renewable energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. In an attempt to promote electric mobility in the country, Norway's government offers a wide range of incentives for electric vehicles. These include VAT exemptions and the ability to drive in the bus and taxi lanes. In general, it's much more affordable to buy an all-electric car in Norway than it is petrol, hybrid, or diesel vehicle.

In the first half of 2022, the best-selling EV in Norway was the Tesla Model Y. It was closely followed by the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq. Other major electric cars sold in the country include the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4, Volkswagen ID.3 etc.

