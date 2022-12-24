HT Auto
Volkswagen Group promises better quality and fresh designs for its cars

The newly appointed Volkswagen Group chairman Oliver Blume plans to overhaul the automotive conglomerate through many steps. A key part of that strategy is to ensure the cars from Volkswagen, and other sibling brands come promising better quality and fresh designs. The 54-year-old Volkswagen chief has hinted that one key strategy from the automobile group will be to implement clear design languages on its cars to be better distinguished from one another. It would also help the brands under the conglomerate to be distinctive in a better manner from each other.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM
When it comes to adopting better quality and fresh designs for cars, Volkswagen has already announced its move to eliminate the touch-sensitive keys on the steering wheel. The promised quality offensive from the automaker comes in the light of criticism the models like Golf and ID.3 have received because of their interior materials.

Blume has also said that the Volkswagen core brand has been examining how it can take iconic models like the Golf and Tiguan into the electric future, clearly indicating at least two electric cars - Golf EV and Tiguan EV. Interestingly, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schafer said last month that the Golf would survive for a ninth generation. He hinted that there would be a new electric car positioned below ID.3 and above the upcoming ID.2. Also, the carmaker intends to retain the GTI suffix in the pure EV era.

The Volkswagen Tiguan SUV is likely up for the last update in the internal combustion engine guise. After that, it would get a fully electric powertrain, as Volkswagen has pledged to make only electric cars in Europe from 2033. The automaker currently sells the Tiguan SUV in India. If the SUV enters the EV age, it could come to India as well, considering that India is a key market for Volkswagen under its India 2.0 strategy and the country is a large market for electric vehicles, with demands rising fast.

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Tiguan electric car electric vehicle
