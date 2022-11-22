HT Auto
Updated Tata Tigor EV to launch soon, gets cruise control

A few months back, Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV in the Indian market. At the launch event, the Indian manufacturer announced that they would also be updating the Tigor EV because the Tiago EV was equipped with some features that even the Tigor EV was not offering. Well, Tata Motors has started releasing the teasers of the updated Tigor EV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2022, 10:14 AM
Tata Tigor EV will get a new colour scheme called Magnetic Red.
The updated Tigor EV should launch within the next couple of days. Tata Motors has updated the Tigor EV with new features as well as a new colour scheme. Till now, the electric compact sedan was sold in just two colours, Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey. The third colour option that Tata Motors is adding is Magnetic Red which is already available on the regular Tigor. The new colour scheme would also get blue accents that differentiate the ICE-Tigor from the Tigor EV.

In terms of features, the Tigor EV will now come with cruise control which surprisingly even the Nexon EV Prime also misses out on. There will also be leather upholstery that will add a touch of premium-ness to the cabin. Tata would also offer automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. Tiago EV also comes with multiple regeneration modes which could be carried forward to the Tigor EV as well.

The current Tigor EV's electric motor is capable of producing 74.7 Ps of max power and 170 Nm. There are multiple drive modes, Drive and Sports. The battery pack has a size of 26 kWh which is liquid-cooled and IP67-rated. The Tigor EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The ARAI-certified driving range of the Tigor EV is 306 km. However, in the real world, the Tigor EV can deliver around 180 to 200 km of driving range.

 

TAGS: Tata Motors Tigor EV Tiago EV electric vehicle
