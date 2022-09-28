HT Auto
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is now the most affordable mass-market electric car for individual buyers in the country.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 12:27 PM
Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant is at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices for first 10,000 bookings.
Tata Motors will open reservation window for Tiago EV from October 10 with 2,000 units of the first 10,000 reserved for existing owners of a Tata EV.
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
Tiago EV will come with two range figures. The 24 kWh battery is good for 315 km range. There is also a 19.2 kWh battery pack for around 250 kms range.
Tiago EV is also packed to the brim with features and the list includes automatic transmission as standard, eight-speaker Harman system, rain-sensing wipers, among others.
Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant is at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices for first 10,000 bookings.
Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV at a starting and introductory price of 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant is at 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices for first 10,000 bookings.
Tata Motors will open reservation window for Tiago EV from October 10 with 2,000 units of the first 10,000 reserved for existing owners of a Tata EV.
Tata Motors will open reservation window for Tiago EV from October 10 with 2,000 units of the first 10,000 reserved for existing owners of a Tata EV.
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
Tiago EV will come with two range figures. The 24 kWh battery is good for 315 km range. There is also a 19.2 kWh battery pack for around 250 kms range.
Tiago EV will come with two range figures. The 24 kWh battery is good for 315 km range. There is also a 19.2 kWh battery pack for around 250 kms range.
Tiago EV is also packed to the brim with features and the list includes automatic transmission as standard, eight-speaker Harman system, rain-sensing wipers, among others.
Tiago EV is also packed to the brim with features and the list includes automatic transmission as standard, eight-speaker Harman system, rain-sensing wipers, among others.

Tata Tiago EV (electric vehicle) was officially unveiled and launched in the country on Wednesday at a starting price of 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). This is the fourth EV model from Tata Motors' camp, after Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV. But unlike all of these three models, Tiago EV is considered as that one model that will take batter-powered mobility technology to the masses.

Tiago EV pricingBattery PackCharging OptionVariantPrice (in INR lakh)
     
 19.2 kWH3.3 kW ACXE8.49
   XT9.09
 24 kWh3.3 kW ACXT9.99
   XZ+10.79
   XZ+ Tech LUX11.29
 24 kWh7.2 kW ACXZ+11.29
   XZ+ Tech LUX11.79
    Prices are ex-showroom
Valid for first 10k bookings

Tata Motors underlines that the pricing announced for Tiago EV is only valid for the first 10,000 bookings with the reservation window being opened from October 10. Deliveries of Tiago EV will start from January of next year onwards. Additionally, 2,000 of the first 10,000 bookings are reserved for existing customers of Tata EV passenger vehicles.

Tata Motors has a mammoth share in the growing EV business in the country. While Nexon EV is the best-selling model across segments, its position of prominence may be challenged now by Tiago EV because of the price point at which it has been launched.

What is the battery size inside Tata Tiago EV?

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure and is targeting separate buyer bases with different daily driving requirements.

What is the range of Tata Tiago EV?

The range offered by the Tiago EV with 24 kWh unit battery is around 315 kms while the Tiago EV with 19.2 kWh battery can last up to 250 kms. These range figures are under test conditions.

What are the performance credentials of Tata Tiago EV?

Tiago EV is based on the company's Ziptron high-voltage architecture which makes use of a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. It is capable of going from zero to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. There are two drive modes on offer.

How long does it take to charge Tata Tiago EV?

Tata Tiago EV supports fast-charging option and using a DC fast charger, can be powered from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 57 minutes. This, of course, is the ideal and quickest charge time.

How different is Tiago EV in terms of looks to that of Tiago?

The Tiago EV is mostly similar to the ‘conventional’ Tiago. But it does get certain highlights on the outside, like blue accents, to set it apart. On the inside, there is a rotary dial instead of a gear lever.

What are the Tiago EV cabin highlights?

For starters, Tiago EV comes with automatic transmission as standard. It also gets automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, eight-speaker Harman sound system, connected car technology, and more.

 

