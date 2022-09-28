Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is now the most affordable mass-market electric car for individual buyers in the country.

Tata Tiago EV (electric vehicle) was officially unveiled and launched in the country on Wednesday at a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). This is the fourth EV model from Tata Motors' camp, after Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV. But unlike all of these three models, Tiago EV is considered as that one model that will take batter-powered mobility technology to the masses.

Tiago EV pricing Battery Pack Charging Option Variant Price (in INR lakh) 19.2 kWH 3.3 kW AC XE 8.49 XT 9.09 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT 9.99 XZ+ 10.79 XZ+ Tech LUX 11.29 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ 11.29 XZ+ Tech LUX 11.79 Prices are ex-showroom

Valid for first 10k bookings

Tata Motors underlines that the pricing announced for Tiago EV is only valid for the first 10,000 bookings with the reservation window being opened from October 10. Deliveries of Tiago EV will start from January of next year onwards. Additionally, 2,000 of the first 10,000 bookings are reserved for existing customers of Tata EV passenger vehicles.

Tata Motors has a mammoth share in the growing EV business in the country. While Nexon EV is the best-selling model across segments, its position of prominence may be challenged now by Tiago EV because of the price point at which it has been launched.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

What is the battery size inside Tata Tiago EV?

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure and is targeting separate buyer bases with different daily driving requirements.

What is the range of Tata Tiago EV?

The range offered by the Tiago EV with 24 kWh unit battery is around 315 kms while the Tiago EV with 19.2 kWh battery can last up to 250 kms. These range figures are under test conditions.

What are the performance credentials of Tata Tiago EV?

Tiago EV is based on the company's Ziptron high-voltage architecture which makes use of a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. It is capable of going from zero to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. There are two drive modes on offer.

How long does it take to charge Tata Tiago EV?

Tata Tiago EV supports fast-charging option and using a DC fast charger, can be powered from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 57 minutes. This, of course, is the ideal and quickest charge time.

How different is Tiago EV in terms of looks to that of Tiago?

The Tiago EV is mostly similar to the ‘conventional’ Tiago. But it does get certain highlights on the outside, like blue accents, to set it apart. On the inside, there is a rotary dial instead of a gear lever.

What are the Tiago EV cabin highlights?

For starters, Tiago EV comes with automatic transmission as standard. It also gets automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, eight-speaker Harman sound system, connected car technology, and more.

First Published Date: