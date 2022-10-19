HT Auto
Ultraviolette F77 bookings to begin on October 23: Key facts about the e-bike

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike is slated to launch in India on November 24.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2022, 11:52 AM
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle.
Ultraviolette Automotive is gearing up to launch its much-awaited electric sportsbike F77 in the country on November 24. Ahead of that, the e-bike maker will open bookings for the bike from October 23. The Ultraviolette F77 comes with some interesting features that make it stand apart from the crowd. The EV startup has claimed that it has been working on the motorcycle for more than five years. Over this half-decade, the Ultraviolette F77 has received a host of upgrades in terms of design and technology, making it better than before.

(Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 bike promises 307 km range, booking begins on October 23)

Here are some key facts about the upcoming electric sportsbike:

307-km range

Ultraviolette F77 promises to come with an impressive 307 km range on offer. Initially, the company targeted a 100 km range, but gradually, the technological enhancements improved the range to 307 km. This means the Ultraviolette F77 can run between Delhi and Jaipur on a single charge.

Biggest battery pack in electric two-wheeler industry

Ultraviolette claims the F77 e-bike has a fixed battery pack instead of a previously developed modular battery. This battery pack is claimed as the biggest in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry. The battery pack uses high energy density of 21700-format cells, promising high-level performance.

Booking amount of 10,000

Ultraviolette Automotive will start accepting bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 from October 23 at 10,000. The pricing of this upcoming electric bike is still a mystery.

Five-layer safety for battery

The lithium-ion battery pack of the Ultraviolette F77 electric bike has five-layer safety system. It claims to combine aerospace technology with consumer technology. Built inside an aluminium casing, the battery pack gets passive cooling technology.

Lightweight and agile

Ultraviolette Automotive claims it has extensively worked on making the bike more lightweight and agile. For this, it has upgraded the chassis, motor mount and suspension setup as well. The motor mount is claimed to come 30 per cent lighter than before and two times stiffer.

 

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2022, 11:52 AM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 electric vehicle
