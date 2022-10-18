HT Auto
Ultraviolette F77 bike promises 307 km range, booking begins on October 23

The Ultraviolette F77 will be launched on November 24, 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 19:17 PM
Ultraviolette Automotive on Tuesday released new details about its Ultraviolette F77 electric sportsbike. The Ultraviolette F77 is slated to launch on November 24 this year. Ahead of that, the bike will be available for booking from October 23 at an amount of 10,000. The bikemaker also said that first experience zone for the e-bike will be in Bangalore and hen will be expanded in a phased manner. The electric bike maker claims this EV will come with a significantly lightweight frame, which will ensure better handling and, at the same time, will come as pretty agile. The motorcycle maker also claimed that the motor mount of the Ultraviolette F77 has become 30 per cent lighter than before and two times stiffer as well, ensuring better stability for the motor and the bike as well.

(Also Read: Ola to add this long-awaited feature in its electric scooters before Diwali)

The upgrades are not limited to the abovementioned changes only. The upgraded bike gets an updated battery pack that claims to come combining aerospace technology and consumer technology in one package. The transmission of the bike has been refined for better performance. It gets an updated swingarm, ensuring better riding comfort and improved overall performance.

The lithium-ion battery pack comes as a modular one. Ultraviolette claims the electric motorcycle's battery pack has higher energy density than before. This results in more power output and significantly improved range as well. The motorcycle promises to offer at least a 307 km range on a single charge. The company claims that this battery pack inside an aluminium casing is the largest on any electric two-wheeler available in the industry, and it comes with five levels of safety. It also comes with passive air cooling.

The EV manufacturing company previously claimed that it developed the bike and all its components over the last five years through rigorous research and development. The company also said that it expects the bike to fetch at least 70,000 pre-launch bookings from as many as 190 countries. The motorcycle is expected to be available in three variants - Airstrike, Laser and Shadow, as the company previously hinted.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 19:11 PM IST
Ultraviolette F77
