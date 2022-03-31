Ultraviolette acquires connected vehicle technology start-up Triloki

HT Auto
The Ultraviolette F77 EV is salted to go on sale in the Indian market by June this year, followed by debut in North America and Europe, next year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2022, 05:54 PM
Ultraviolette, a performance EV start-up has announced the successful acquisition of Triloki Smart Systems which is a connected vehicle technology start-up. The company said that the new acquisition will help it to scale up its Automotive Intelligence Platform across multiple products and geographies.

Ultraviolette claims that it has been constantly working on its Automotive Intelligence Platform which is the software-based backbone for its connected vehicles. This enables its electric vehicles for direct data-based insights, intelligent diagnostics, predictive maintenance and an industry-first feature enabling performance-oriented owner personalization through Over-the-Air updates.

Commenting on the latest acquisition, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO at Ultraviolette, stated, “We welcome the exceptional team at Triloki to the Ultraviolette fold. At Ultraviolette, all our products are designed with the aim of delivering an unparalleled user experience and that’s where Triloki’s expertise in building customised software-enabled solutions will play an integral role. As we gear up for the launch of the F77 in India and for subsequent international scaling, our goal is to build a limitless suite of software-based features in line with emerging global requirements of connected vehicle ecosystems and services. We are thrilled to be working with the excellent engineering team from Triloki".

The Ultraviolette F77 boasts a top speed of 140 km/hr along with a 0-60 kmph acceleration timing of 2.9 seconds. The overall range from its battery pack stands at 200 km on a single charge. Some of the key features of this bike include remote diagnostics over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike-tracking, ride diagnostics among others. 

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette, said “Ultraviolette’s Intelligence Platform and Triloki’s Connected Technology creates a powerful combination for software-defined automotive innovations. We are confident that working closely with the Triloki team will enable us to revolutionize our software platform and allow us to easily expand and scale our business globally."

The Ultraviolette EV is salted to go on sale in the Indian market by June this year, followed by debut in North America and Europe, next year. 

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2022, 04:45 PM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette Ultraviolette F77 Triloki
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

