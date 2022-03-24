HT Auto
Trouve Motor teases upcoming electric superbike, promises 200 kmph top speed

The Trouve electric superbike is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in three seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Mar 2022, 03:12 PM
The electric superbike will launch in the second half of 2022.
Trouve Motor, an IIT-Delhi incubated EV startup has teased its first all-electric hyper-sports motorcycle ahead of its launch. The electric superbike is claimed to have a top speed of 200 kmph. Also, the superbike is claimed to have an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in three seconds.

The EV startup claims that this electric superbike will come with a laser lighting package, LED advanced infotainment display, 360-degree camera, TFT touchscreen display with connected features, GPS navigation and real-time vehicle diagnostic among others. The bike will be launched in the second half of this year and the company will start bookings for the model around the same time.

The EV startup claims that this superbike will get energy from an all-electric powertrain combining a liquid-cooled AC induction motor generating 40 kW power. The superbike will come powered by an AI-enabled system, claims the company. For braking duty, it will use Brembo with brake dual-channel ABS. The bike will come with adjustable suspension and a host of patented technologies, claims Trouve.

It also claims that the upcoming superbike will be the safest two-wheelers once it launches. The EV startup also says that it has five more models in the pipeline, including classic, cafe racer, naked street bike, enduro and scrambler.

Trouve Motor also claims that it will be the first blockchain integrated EV company with its own metaverse ecosystem and will come with a unique reading system for the users. 

Speaking about the upcoming superbike, Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor, said that the electric superbike comes equipped with exceptional new-age mobility features, which will make bike riding more comfortable alongside offering advanced technologies.

First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 02:58 PM IST
TAGS: Trouve Motor electric bike electric vehicle electric mobility EV electric motorcycle
