Tork Motors expands presence to Telangana with experience zone in Hyderabad

Pune-based electric motorcycle start-up Tork Motors has announced its expansion to the state of Telangana with the company opening its first experience zone in Hyderabad. Spread over 2,000 sq. ft., the new experience zone is located in Kukatpally and will be the brand’s first touchpoint in the state. The new experience zone is part of Tork’s plans to open 100 outlets across India by the end of this fiscal.

The new Laxmi E-Mobility experience zone in Hyderabad will cater to sales, service and spare parts for customers. It will also have a separate service area with a customer lounge, a dedicated software upgrade area and more.

Speaking about opening its first experience zone in Hyderabad, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “Telangana is a significant market for us, and we are excited to further accelerate the adoption of electric motorcycles in the state with an experienced partner like Laxmi E-Mobility. We are looking forward to connecting with our existing as well as potential customers in the region through this Experience Zone and offering a holistic electric motorcycle ownership experience. Our highly indigenous electric motorcycles are designed to meet the growing need for sustainable mobility solutions for new-age Indian consumers."

Tork Motors currently retails the Kratos R electric motorcycle while the more powerful Kratos X goes on sale later in the year

Tork Motors retails the Kratos R at present. The electric motorcycle was launched last year and the company has been expanding its presence in a staggered manner. While sales began in Pune first, its home market, the company has opened sales in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bihar, and Surat, among other markets. The company’s website lists Thane, Guntur, Kolhapur and Hubli as the next cities to get the electric motorcycle.

Tork currently operates out of a facility in Pune and will soon open a bigger manufacturing unit in the city itself. The new plant promises to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity by a substantial margin, which will help cater to the demand coming from newer markets. More recently, Tork introduced the Kratos R at the 2023 Auto Expo with styling changes, new colours and a fast-charging port. The bike is priced at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, after subsidy). The company is also gearing up to introduce the new top-of-the-line Kratos X later in the year.

