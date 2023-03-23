Tork Motors delivers 50 Kratos R e-bikes on Gudi Padwa, base Kratos discontinued

Tork Motors has announced the delivery of 50 Kratos R electric motorcycles in a single day on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. The festival marks the Marathi New Year and all deliveries took place in the city of Pune, which is also home to the electric motorcycle maker. Customers received their Kratos R electric motorcycle at Tork’s maiden experience centre in Pune.

The Tork Kratos R is the only version of the electric motorcycle now available. It’s priced at ₹1.58 lakh (ex-showroom after subsidy) and comes with an axial flux motor that develops 9 kW (12 bhp) and 38 Nm of peak torque with a top speed of 105 kmph. The e-motorcycle promises a range of 180 km on a single charge. The electric motorcycle gets the company’s TIROS operating system with a fully digital console, and three riding modes - Eco, City and Sports. A reverse mode is also available to make parking easier.

Commenting on the deliveries, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “On this auspicious day, we are pleased to add colours to the festivities of e-motorcycle enthusiasts by handing them the keys to their Tork Kratos R. We are zealous about the response that we are receiving and look forward to adding more and more riders to our family at Tork Motors. We wish all our customers and enthusiasts, a very happy Gudi Padwa.“

The Tork Kratos X debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo with a new digital console, swingarm, and the FF mode

The base Tork Kratos Standard has now been discontinued. HT Auto understands that there was more demand for the Kratos R right from the start, which is why it made sense to trim the lineup according to customer requirements. The Kratos R will now be the brand’s new entry point while the company will introduce the more powerful Kratos X soon. The Tork Kratos X was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo with a 7-inch touchscreen digital console, an aluminium swingarm and a new FF (Furiously Fast) mode. The company is yet to disclose the power figures and pricing.

We do know that test rides for the Tork Kratos X will begin sometime next month, followed by deliveries from June onwards. The manufacturer is also expanding its presence with new experience centres. Apart from Pune, it has commenced deliveries in Mumbai and Bengaluru as well. Tork’s website states that the brand will be arriving in Surat and Patna soon.

