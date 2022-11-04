HT Auto
This Indian EV promises to match luxury EVs on performance, range

Pravaig Dynamics is a Bengaluru-based EV maker which is gearing up to launch its first electric SUV on November 25. The company promises the SUV to be at par with some of the luxury EVs currently sold in India.
04 Nov 2022, 09:54 AM
As more carmakers jump the EV bandwagon in India, newer players have started to emerge. Among the upcoming electric vehicles to hit Indian markets, one is born and developed in India for the Indian customers by an Indian company. Pravaig Dynamics, a Bengaluru-based EV startup, will launch its first electric car on November 25. However, what will keep the industry and customers interested is the promises the EV brings to the table; Over 400 hp of power, more than 600 Nm of torque and a range of 500 kms on a single charge.

Pravaig Dynamics has been teasing the upcoming electric SUV for some time now. Though it has not shared the name of the model, several details are already confirmed by the EV maker. While the size of the battery is still unknown, the Pravaig EV promises to churn out 402 hp of maximum power and 620 Nm of peak torque. The credentials match, even better in some cases, compared to some of the luxury EVs currently sold in India.

For instance, the closest Pravaig's EV gets to is the Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV launched earlier this year. The XC40 Recharge generates 408 hp of power and 660 Nm of torque. Pravaig EV performance credentials is even better than Kia EV6, launched in India this summer. It produces around 315 hp of power and 605 Nm of peak torque. It also is more powerful than the Audi e-tron 50 which boasts of 309 hp of power and 540 Nm of torque.

Things get better when once compares the range Pravaig EV will offer compared to these luxury EVs. Against 500-km range promised by Pravaig EV, Volvo XC40 Recharge has a range of around 418 kms, Audi e-tron has a range of around 380 kms and the BMW iX electric SUV claims around 425 kms of range on a single charge.

Along with these, the claim of fast charging capability to recharge within half an hour makes Pravaig's EV a promising prospect for future. It remains to be seen if it walks the talk when it makes its debut later this month.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2022, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: Pravaig Dynamics Electric vehicle Electric car
