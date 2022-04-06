This electric vehicle mines cryptocurrency while parked: Details here

If electric vehicles are the next major disruption in mobility sector, cryptocurrencies are playing similar role in technology sector. Avvenire Electric Vehicles seems to be blending the best of both worlds. The company has built an electric vehicle named Spiritus that allows the drivers to get into the cryptocurrency mining.

Avvenire Spiritus is a three-wheeled fully electric car that comes in two different variants - Deluxe and Ultimate. Both the variants allow the consumers to mine cryptocurrency, while the vehicle is parked.

The EV maker claims that the Avvenire Spiritus Ultimate is capable of springin 0-96 kmph in 1.8 seconds thanks to its 330 kW motor that churns out 449 horsepower. It is capable of running at a top speed of 168 kmph. Also, this EV is capable of running a range of 482 km on a single charge.

The Avvenire Spiritus Deluxeis capable of hitting 96 kmph from standstill position in 5 seconds with a top speed of 140 kmph. This variant of the EV offers a slightly shorter range than that of the Ultimate with 400 km when the battery is fully charged.

The Deluxe and Ultimate variants of the electric vehicle are priced at $22,995 and $149,000 respectively. The Ultimate variant of the EV comes with a host of advanced features and technology such as autonomous driving, wireless charging, carbon fibre bodywork among others.

The manufacturer claims that both the cars come equipped with a crypto wallet called Nebula. With the use of the in-car Nebula wallet app, owners can mine crypto while the car is parked. Avvenire claims that the owners will be capable of mining various types of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Cardano and more.

