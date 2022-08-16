Tesla Shanghai touches 1 million EVs milestone, Elon Musk congratulates workers

The Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory is the biggest EV factory in the world at present.

Tesla officially confirmed that it has manufactured one million electric cars with the latest unit that it built on August 13. The Tesla Shanghai factory when started manufacturing electric vehicles in 2019, initially produced only Tesla Model 3. Later, the factory also started manufacturing Tesla Model Y. Tesla Chief Elon Musk took to Twitter to wish the team on achieving the production milestone.

With this goal achieved, Musk also stated that the EV company's cumulative production figures now stand over three million. The company's combined installed manufacturing capacity by the end of the second quarter of the current year was estimated at over 1.9 million units. And with this production rate, it is expected that Tesla may produce five million EVs globally in the upcoming months.

(Also read | Tesla stops taking orders for Model 3 Long Range, Elon Musk explains the reason )

The Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory is currently the world's biggest EV factory which as per the latest quarterly report is capable to produce more than 7,50,000 units of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs. According to an InsideEVs report, Tesla's Vice President of External Affairs shared that more than 95 per cent of the parts used at the Tesla factory are produced from local suppliers, while 99.9 per cent of the employees are Chinese.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Past reports have suggested that with the level of localisation that Tesla aims for, the company is also thinking of designing and developing an electric vehicle in China.

(Also read | Next Tesla factory may be located in this country, intense lobbying on )

Apart from its Shanghai factory, Tesla also has manufacturing hubs in Fermont, Texas and the latest Berlin, Germany. The latter recently started production after multiple delays because of opposition from various environmental groups. Tesla is also thinking to build another factory in Canada.

First Published Date: