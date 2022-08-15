Tesla stops taking orders for Model 3 Long Range, Elon Musk explains the reason

US electric car major Tesla has stopped receiving orders temporarily for the Model 3 Long Range electric compact sedan in the US and Canada, owing to a long waiting list. The automaker has promised that it will reopen bookings for the Model 3 Long Range again when it ramps up production of the best-selling electric car of the brand.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a tweet wrote that waitlist for the Model 3 Long Range is currently too long. "Will enable again as we ramp production," he further added in his reply to a tweet. The automaker hints that it will be available again for order in 2023. However, no specific timeframe has been mentioned. This means that the customers who want to buy a Model 3 EV now will have to choose between the entry-level Model 3 RWD and Model 3 Performance (LR AWD).

Interestingly, it's not only Tesla Model 3 LR AWD but several other cars from the electric car brand that comes with an excessively long waiting period. The Tesla Model Y for example if ordered today, is expected to be delivered in the middle of 2023.

The Tesla Model 3 18" Aero Wheels is expected to be delivered between November 2022 and January 2023, while the 19" Sport Wheels variant will be delivered between October-December 2022. Model 3 Performance on the other hand would be delivered between October-November 2022. The Long Range AWD variant is the only Tesla Model 3 that has been impacted by the latest decision of the EV maker. It could be a pilot move to stop receiving bookings for the Model 3 variant. Tesla may add more variants to the list.

