Next Tesla factory may be located in this country, intense lobbying on

A report suggests Tesla is in talks with authorities to explore the possibility of an advanced manufacturing facility.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 09:43 AM
File photo of Tesla logo. (AFP)
File photo of Tesla logo.

Tesla has mammoth ambitions of rolling out two million electric vehicles (EVs) each year by 2030. But for this to be possible, Tesla recognizes that not only will its existing facilities need to function at full capacity but newer facilities would have to be established. While CEO Elon Musk has confirmed a new plant would be confirmed by this year and that dozens of new Tesla facilities would be established, a Reuters report outlines how the American EV company is lobbying the government of Ontario for a plant here.

Citing details from a amended filing from earlier this year, the report states that the Canadian arm of Tesla is exploring opportunities for an advanced manufacturing facility in the country. Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne too had previously stated that talks are on with a number of EV manufacturers for a supply chain here, without naming Tesla outright.

Tesla has not yet officially confirmed where its next facility would be located at but Canada could provide an ideal ground from where supply in, and to, the North American could be augmented.

Musk has already announced that there would be anywhere between 10 and 12 gigafactories in the world in the times to come. At present, Tesla factories for EV production are located in the US, Germany and in China. While there are talks of the next facility being located on the eastern coast of the US, Canada is also emerging as a viable option. The subsequent factories could also come up in Europe - the UK, specifically, Indonesia among others. 

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 09:43 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla EV Electric vehicle Electric car Elon Musk
