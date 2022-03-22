HT Auto
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat

Triton aims to grab a chunk in the Indian electric car market with  a focus on local manufacturing.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Mainak Das
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2022, 03:54 PM
Tesla rivalling electric vehicle manufacturer Triton Electric Vehicle on Tuesday has announced that it has selected Gujarat for setting up its first manufacturing facility in India. The automaker also said that it will set up the facility over a land spread across more than 600 acres. The plant will be a three million square feet one, said Himanshu Patel, CEO and founder of the EV company.

However, he is yet to divulge the location details.

Previously Triton announced that it would be setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Zaheerabad near Hyderabad. However, the company didn't start setting up that facility. The company showcased its eight-seater H electric SUV last year in Hyderabad while announcing its India plan. It said that the company aims to set up a local manufacturing facility in order to make electric cars, SUVs and pickup trucks in the country, which would be sold in India and shipped to other South-East Asian markets as well.

Triton's announcement comes at a time when Tesla is yet to enter the Indian market officially. The EV company has been planning to launch imported cars to the Indian market but finds the import duty much higher. It has been in discussion with the Indian government and sought lower import duty. However, the central government has been pushing for a local manufacturing facility, which Tesla is yet to finalize.

In such a situation setting up a manufacturing plant in India by a Tesla rivalling EV manufacturing company is expected to boost the electric mobility ecosystem of the country. Also, it would boost the Indian electric car market as well.

Gujarat is one of the states in India that have already announced a dedicated EV policy. The Triton manufacturing plant would benefit from the Gujarat EV policy.

