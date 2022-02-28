HT Auto
Tesla Model 3 Tops Worldwide Ev Google Searches, Audi E Tron In Top Five

Tesla Model 3 tops worldwide EV Google searches, Audi e-Tron in top five

Tesla Model 3 is the bestselling electric car in the world.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 07:31 AM
Tesla Model 3 has truly stamped the EV-maker's dominance in the world of clean personal mobility.
Tesla is the most Googled EV brand in the world, with the Model 3 compact sedan being the most searched electric car on the search engine, reveals a study by partcatalog.com. The study also reveals that Tesla Model S, Model Y and Model X are the other top electric cars in the top five.

The fifth position is held by Audi e-Tron, which is also the top non-Tesla electric car on the list.

(Also Read: Tesla removes radar from Model S, Model X electric vehicles. Here's why)

The study reveals that the Tesla Model 3 was searched 2,240,000 times per month, followed by the Model S (1,500,000), Model Y (1,220,000) and Model X (1220,000). Audi e-Tron on the other hand witnessed being searched on Google 1,000,000 times. Porsche Taycan EV, the first-ever all-electric car from the German luxury high-performance car brand too was searched for 1,000,000 times on Google. Taycan was followed by Volkswagen ID.4 with 823,000 searches.

While electric cars from Tesla and Volkswagen group dominate the list of most searched EVs on Google, other battery electric vehicles that are on the list include Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Polestar 2. The two EVs from Hyundai Motor Group saw a search volume of 673,000 each, while Polestar 2 too recorded the same number.

The study also reveals that China was on top of the list of most electric car buyers between 2010 and 2020. More than four million EVs were sold in China during this period. The UK was next, followed by Germany. Interestingly, Norway and US were nowhere near them.

Despite the high demand for EVs in Norway, the country has a population of 5.3 million people and they bought 435,352 electric vehicles, while in the US nearly 330 million citizens purchased only 438,817 EVs during the same period.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 07:31 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Audi Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

