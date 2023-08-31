HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Faces Investigation Over Allegedly Exaggerated Vehicle Range

Tesla faces investigation over allegedly exaggerated vehicle range

Tesla is reportedly facing another investigation in the US and this time it is because of allegedly exaggerating the potential driving range of its electric vehicles. Wall Street Journal has reported that prosecutors are looking into Tesla performance claims after it was reported in July this year that the auto company often fail to achieve its advertised range.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2023, 09:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla has been accused of exaggerating its electric vehicles' potential driving range.
Tesla has been accused of exaggerating its electric vehicles' potential driving range.

Reuters previously claimed that Tesla wrote algorithms about a decade ago that show the exaggerated driving range to the drivers of the Tesla electric cars through the in-dash display. However, in reality, the range is significantly lower than the showcased one. The report also alleged that Tesla even set up a ‘Diversion Team’ in order to cancel the range-related service appointments.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck cabin to get ambient lighting, reveals new spyshots

Tesla reportedly deployed the team because its service centres were receiving relentless calls from the owners who had expected better range from their respective electric cars based on the automaker's advertised estimates and the projections displayed by the in-dash display. The service centres were reportedly inundated with appointments. Tesla reportedly tried to cover this up by cancelling the appointments.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
₹ 73.5 - 74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

This comes as the latest investigation against Tesla, as the US auto major has been already facing a range of other probes related to its famous Autopilot driver assistance technology, which has been allegedly involved in a series of accidents and guided the vehicles falsely. In multiple cases, Tesla's Autopilot technology has been accused of not acting properly as and when it was supposed to, which resulted in fatal crashes, even killing people. This prompted the US government's federal road safety agency National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to launch probes into those accidents to find the reason behind the crashes and if the Autopilot technology is at fault.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2023, 09:25 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Model Y Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model S electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand for Dashboard & Windshield, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 288 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2, Grey)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 374
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.