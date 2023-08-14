HT Auto
HT Auto
Tesla Cybertruck's New Tyre Size Revealed. Know More

Tesla Cybertruck's new tyre size revealed. Know more

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles coming to the market in a few weeks. The US electric car manufacturer has already started production of the electric pickup truck and it is slated for delivery soon. Over the last few months, Tesla Cybertruck prototypes have been spotted in an increasing numbers ahead of its imminent market entry. The latest of them has revealed an interesting fact about the Cybertruck's tyre.

By: HT Auto Desk
14 Aug 2023, 17:52 PM
Tesla is testing a wider set of tyre options for its upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup truck.
Tesla is testing a wider set of tyre options for its upcoming Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

A spy shot of the Tesla Cybertruck posted on Instagram has revealed that the EV manufacturer has been testing the electric pickup truck with more than one tyre size. As the images reveal the tyres appear to have an all-season tread pattern and are sized at 285/65R20. The images also reveal that roughly 35 inches of rubber are wrapped around a 20-inch wheel rim.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck customer deliveries seem imminent, hints social media post

The spyshots also reveal the tyres coming with an M+S marking, which means Mud+Snow, confirming that it is an all-season tyre. However, the three-peak mountain with the snowflake symbol is missing from the tyre, which means that it has not been tested and rated for driving in freezing temperatures. The photos also point out an H speed rating, which is usually stamped on sports cars' tyres. This indicates that the car tyres can sustain speeds of up to 209 kmph.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a Tesla Cybertruck prototype has been spotted with larger asphalt-focused tyres. The tyre pictures that went online recently reveal a look similar to the ones spotted back in 2019 on the original prototype.

The Tesla Cybertruck is currently in the pre-production phase at the automaker's Texas Gigafactory, with the delivery-intent production expected to commence from next month, and a ramp-up in manufacturing scheduled in early 2024, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed earlier this year.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2023, 17:52 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

