Tesla Cybertruck customer deliveries seem imminent, hints social media post

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world. The electric pickup truck has been creating numerous headlines and over the last few months several times, prototypes of the EV have been spotted testing. Now, the EV appears to be ready for customer deliveries. Drone footage of the Gigafactory Texas captured by a Twitter user revealed a covered Tesla Cybertruck parked in the parking lot, which may be ready for customer delivery.

While a parked Tesla Cybertruck under a wrap doesn't sound like a big deal, it may not be the case, as Tesla is inching closer to customer deliveries and so far, the Cybertrucks were spotted without any cover. This may sound optimistic for the customers who have booked the Cybertruck and waiting for the EV eagerly.

NEW: @Tesla Cybertruck undercover.



Not sure if he is aware, but Jeff Roberts (@peterdog15) caught a CT sitting on the new car lot at Giga Texas yesterday. Easily missed as you can see. Tried to get it as best I could.



Watch the full video in the link!https://t.co/AVBLokUWsF pic.twitter.com/c7Sj54Hwd0 — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) August 7, 2023

The electric pickup truck has received more than 1.9 million reservations. It was first unveiled in 2019 and since then the production has been delayed multiple times. However, the consecutive delays from the auto manufacturer have not dented the interest of the consumers for this EV.

Teslarati has reported that the Cybertruck's pre-production units have not been caught on the outbound lot of the Gigafactory recently, which may be a sign that the automaker has started production of the final model and it is ready to be delivered to the customers. This comes in line with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's comment made in April 2023, when he said that the brand would hold a Cybertruck handover event towards the end of the third quarter of this year. Last month, Tesla tweeted a picture of the first Cybertruck release candidate rolling off the production line for certification and validation purposes. Tesla plans to produce the Cybertruck in a low volume in 2023 and increase the numbers in 2024.

