Tesla's FSD issue may be solved in 2023, believes Elon Musk

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has said that the EV manufacturing company would solve the issue with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) for years. However, the question remains, will it ever really happen? Despite the technology making headlines for quite some time, Tesla owners are yet to receive the technology which claims to allow the Tesla EVs to run without any driver interference, which is one notch above the current Autopilot semi-autonomous driver assisting technology.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed the information during the automaker's Q1 2023 earnings call. He again said that the automaker may achieve full autonomy this year through the FSD. The Tesla CEO claimed he was hesitant to say it, but he suggested that the technology trend towards full self-driving.

The Tesla Autopilot has been one of the most exciting features of the EV manufacturer's cars so far. It allows the driver to drive the car hands-free, performing several functions autonomously. However, this technology has been at the centre of several controversies, as in the case of many accidents involving Tesla cars, the Autopilot was accused of malfunctioning. These accidents have prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to investigate the cases, probing the technology as well.

Tesla has hinted several times that the FSD comes enhancing the autonomous driving capability substantially higher than the Autopilot. However, when the technology was first rolled out, Tesla owners complained about glitches in the software, resulting in a rollback of the software. Since then, the automaker has been offering the technology in beta form to some of its customers. But, a complete open rollout of the software is yet to take place. Now, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk again talking about it, the software could be released later in 2023.

