Tesla is planning another price war, hints CEO Elon Musk

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 23, 2023

Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla could sell cars at zero profit

Musk's comment comes after Tesla slashed price of its EVs six times in 2023

Tesla reduced priceof its EVs in recent times by as much as 30%

The latest plan revealed by Tesla CEO could start a fresh price war in the global EV industry putting others under pressure

 Check product page

Musk said Tesla could continue earn money from autonomous driving technology

Musk assured Tesla investors that the price cut won't dent the EV maker's revenue stream

The price cut would be applicable for all Tesla cars

The planned price cut would make Tesla cars affordable globally

Musk has not revealed details of possible price cut
Read more about Tesla price cut
Click Here