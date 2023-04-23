Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla could sell cars at zero profit
Musk's comment comes after Tesla slashed price of its EVs six times in 2023
Tesla reduced priceof its EVs in recent times by as much as 30%
The latest plan revealed by Tesla CEO could start a fresh price war in the global EV industry putting others under pressure
Musk said Tesla could continue earn money from autonomous driving technology
Musk assured Tesla investors that the price cut won't dent the EV maker's revenue stream
The price cut would be applicable for all Tesla cars
The planned price cut would make Tesla cars affordable globally
Musk has not revealed details of possible price cut