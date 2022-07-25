Tesla aims to make servicing easier with a new self-diagnostic feature

Tesla seems to be emphasising heavily on servicing its cars to increase customer satisfaction. After announcing same-day servicing, now the US electric car brand aims to make servicing even easier for the customers with a self-diagnosis feature. Tesla owners first reported seeing the option in the app over the weekend, and it doesn’t appear as quickly or simply as one might think.

A Twitter user has pointed out that only after selecting specific categories the diagnostic feature pops up. Then, it runs a scan and determines if any fault is present and if the vehicle requires service at a repair centre. Service has remained a significant concern for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and he made it the top priority for the second quarter over total sales or deliveries. The latest feature on the Tesla app comes as a result of that strategy. As it appears, service has been a concern for the automaker that has been suffering from several difficulties including delivery-related snags.

I finally saw the new "self diagnostics" feature in action, which @Tesla_App_iOS and I discovered in the source code of the app a few weeks back.



Scheduling a service for certain categories triggers the diagnostics and informs you if a fault is present and if service is required pic.twitter.com/YPnrzCLBPg — Tesla_Adri (@tesla_adri) July 16, 2022

The Twitter user also noted that Tesla had added a feature to have other potential concerns checked over during the service appointment. This type of proactive self-diagnosis and checklist creation is a small but subtle indication that Tesla is taking service more seriously. Some of the issues can be resolved without even visiting the service centre as well, as the automaker's dedicated app detects the issues and suggests the required measures.

Speaking about the same-day servicing, Tesla aims to provide the owner's facility of repairing and servicing their cars on the same day of bringing them to the dealership. This would reduce the customer's hassle significantly, believes the automaker.

