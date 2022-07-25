HT Auto
Tesla aims to make servicing easier with a new self-diagnostic feature

Tesla's self-diagnosis feature offers insights about a wide range of small and major issues of the car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2022, 07:19 AM
Tesla is aiming to improve the customer satisfaction level by introducing several features and services.

Tesla seems to be emphasising heavily on servicing its cars to increase customer satisfaction. After announcing same-day servicing, now the US electric car brand aims to make servicing even easier for the customers with a self-diagnosis feature. Tesla owners first reported seeing the option in the app over the weekend, and it doesn’t appear as quickly or simply as one might think.

(Also Read: Tesla Semi electric pickup spotted on highway with fancy artwork)

A Twitter user has pointed out that only after selecting specific categories the diagnostic feature pops up. Then, it runs a scan and determines if any fault is present and if the vehicle requires service at a repair centre. Service has remained a significant concern for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and he made it the top priority for the second quarter over total sales or deliveries. The latest feature on the Tesla app comes as a result of that strategy. As it appears, service has been a concern for the automaker that has been suffering from several difficulties including delivery-related snags.

The Twitter user also noted that Tesla had added a feature to have other potential concerns checked over during the service appointment. This type of proactive self-diagnosis and checklist creation is a small but subtle indication that Tesla is taking service more seriously. Some of the issues can be resolved without even visiting the service centre as well, as the automaker's dedicated app detects the issues and suggests the required measures.

Speaking about the same-day servicing, Tesla aims to provide the owner's facility of repairing and servicing their cars on the same day of bringing them to the dealership. This would reduce the customer's hassle significantly, believes the automaker.

 

First Published Date: 25 Jul 2022, 07:17 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
