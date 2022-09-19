Tata Tiago EV, India’s most affordable, to get cruise mode, one pedal drive tech

Tata Motors will officially introduce the Tiago hatchback in its EV avatar in India on September 28. It is the only hatchback in India to get an EV version besides the existing ICE and CNG versions.

Tata Tiago EV, which is set to be India's most affordable electric car, is all set to make its official debut in India by the end of this month. Ahead of its introduction, Tata Motors has already revealed a few features the latest EV will come equipped with. Tata Tiago EV will join the electric vehicle range from the carmaker, which also includes the likes of Tigor EV and India's best-selling electric car Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime.

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Tiago EV will offer cruise mode, besides the one pedal drive technology. The second feature will allow drivers to opt for strong regenerative braking which will preserve charge of the electric hatchback's battery pack on the move. It is also expected to have nulti-mode regen functionality.

Tiago EV will become India's only hatchback model to get an EV version besides the existing ICE and CNG versions. Earlier, Tata Motors had launched the CNG version of the Tiago in January this year. The Tigor is the first model in the country to get all three versions including an EV variant.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Earlier this month, Tata Motors officially confirmed the launch of the Tiago EV on World EV Day, September 9. The Tiago EV is expected to get the same Ziptron technology that also powers Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The battery options may be carried forward from Tata XPres-T electric sedan that is offered for fleet operators. This means a a high-energy-density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh. The power output in case of XPres-T is at 41 hp and with 105 Nm of torque.

The Tiago EV may also get the comparatively more capable battery from the Tigor EV which comes with a 26kWh lithium-ion unit. This, on the Tigor EV, produces 75 hp and offers 170 Nm. Expect the Tiago EV to offer a range of nearly 300 kms on a single charge with this battery pack. In Tigor EV, the battery takes about an hour to recharge up to 80 per cent using a DC fast charger.

First Published Date: