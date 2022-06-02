Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo looks like a moving colour palette

German sports car manufacturer Porsche has joined hands with designer and influencer Sean Wotherspoon to create an art car based on Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. The car comes wearing a wide range of colours looking like a moving colour palette. This Porsche Taycan comes as an one-off model and reminds us of Volkswagen's Harlequin creations. The automaker said that this Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo is the artist's own personal vehicle.

As the automaker claims, its in-house design team known as Style Porsche along with Wotherspoon created the car with blocks of colour on a panel by panel basis. It is claimed to have taken inspiration from the South by Southwest. Each of the colours featured on the special Porsche Taycan's exterior has been named after the artist's family. These are - Nash Blue, Sean Peach, Loretta Purple, and Ashley Green. Porsche claims that the four colours used on the exterior of the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo will be offered to mass buyers in the future.

The Porsche Taycan claims to have used Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur materials including the 21-inch Cross Turismo Design wheels and the rear wiper cover. Both these are painted in high gloss Black themes. Apart from that, the light strip with Black Porsche lettering too has been introduced.

Porsche claims that the art car has been created using virtual reality technology in order to visualize the concept before spraying the colours on the actual car. The artist reportedly viewed each of these colours in person under various light conditions at the Porsche Design Studio before giving final approval.

Not only exterior but inside the cabin too the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo comes wearing a wide range of colour blocks. Besides the variety of colours, the artist has used materials that he uses in his streetwear and classic elements from Porsche's history. These materials include corduroy and cork. The corduroy has been taken from the seat centres from the Porsche 356. The cork has been used in a laminated form on the dashboard, claims Porsche.

