Porsche plans to make over 80,000 Macan EVs, launch likely next year

Porsche Macan EV is currently under development and likely to launch sometime in 2023 or 2024.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Aug 2022, 10:41 AM
The Macan EV is currently under development and will share components with Audi Q6 e-Tron.
The Macan EV is currently under development and will share components with Audi Q6 e-Tron.
The Macan EV is currently under development and will share components with Audi Q6 e-Tron.
The Macan EV is currently under development and will share components with Audi Q6 e-Tron.

Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche hopes to make more than 80,000 units of the Macan EV, which is a similar number as the internal combustion engine variant of the SUV. Porsche production chief Albrecht Reimold has told this to Automobilwoche magazine in an interview. Porsche has hinted at an electric Macan for a number of years and, in early 2021, finally confirmed the vehicle. It's due in 2023, meaning it would arrive as a 2024 model.

(Also Read: Porsche models stuck in factory bottleneck as supply chain issues strike)

Reimold reportedly said that Porsche expects to produce as many units of its Macan model in the electric version as the original with an internal combustion engine. "We produce more than 80,000 units of today's generation, and in the long term we also plan to produce as many of the all-electric Macan," Reimold said.

The Macan compact SUV is one of Porsche's top-selling models. So far, Porsche's only all-electric model is the Taycan coupe. The Macan EV is expected to join the portfolio in 2023/24. Porsche Macan EV is currently under development. The electric SUV shares several components with the Audi Q6 e-Tron. Both the Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-Tron will ride on a new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) modular platform developed by Porsche in partnership with Audi. Various iterations of this architecture will underpin multiple models across the Volkswagen Group.

Porsche Macan EV's prototype has been spotted testing several times. Expect the car to come carrying the basic silhouette of the compact luxury SUV. However, being an EV, it will carry some distinctive styling efforts as well. The major among them will be the removal of the front grille and the addition of a body panel in place of that. It could come with a small rear spoiler that is meant to extend from the tailgate at high speeds. The automaker is reportedly relying on both real-world and virtual testing to speed up the development of the Macan EV, especially to sharpen the aerodynamics of the EV.

First Published Date: 22 Aug 2022, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche Porsche Macan electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
