Porsche models stuck in factory bottleneck as supply chain issues strike

Porsche manufactures Macan and Panamera at its Leipzig facility.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2022, 13:00 PM
File photo of an assembly line inside Porsche facility in Leipzig.
Porsche models have always been in the fast lanes but production has hit a road bump in recent times with supply chain-related problems striking the company's Leipzig facility in Germany. Popular models like Porsche Macan and Panamera are particularly hit.

Albrecht Reimold, Board Member for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG, told German website Automobilwoche that a shortage in components is currently holding up model takeouts at the Leipzig facility. According to him, hundreds of incomplete vehicles have lined up here. "At the moment it is really very tense because we have to be constantly vigilant," he was quoted as saying. "It is difficult to forecast when the situation will fundamentally improve."

The issue at hand has become even more complicated owing to the continuing shortage of semiconductor chip, a problem that has been plaguing the automotive industry across the world for quite some time now. “Thinking ahead, we need to standardize more in components to reduce complexity in supply chains," said Reimold.

The Porsche facility in Leipzig is one of its most prominent. Opened for production back in 2002, around 600 units of Macan and Panamera are manufactured here each day. Close to 5,000 people are employed at a factory that has seen numerous expansions over the past two decades. In the past, models like Carrera GT and Cayenne have also been manufactured here.

Recent times, however, has impacted production processes and the recent lockdown rules in China and the continuing Russia-Ukraine war remain a big concern.

 

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2022, 13:00 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Semiconductor chip shortage Volkswagen
