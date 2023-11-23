HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Orxa Mantis Vs Ultraviolette F77: Battle Of Electric High Performance Bikes

Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77: Price and specification comparison

Orxa Mantis comes as the latest electric motorcycle in India. Priced at 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the new pure electric naked streetfighter motorcycle was launched in the Indian market earlier this week. It comes challenging the Ultraviolette F77 electric superbike, which has already garnered a lot of attention.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77
Orxa Mantis comes as a pure electric naked streetfighter motorcycle rivalling the Ultraviolette F77.
Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77
Orxa Mantis comes as a pure electric naked streetfighter motorcycle rivalling the Ultraviolette F77.

Orxa Energies, the manufacturer of Mantis has already opened bookings for the electric motorcycle at a token amount of 10,000 for the first 1,000 customers, while the subsequent buyers can book the bike at 25,000. Deliveries for the EV will commence in April next year.

The electric motorcycle segment in India has been witnessing a rise of new and premium products over the last few years, which come focusing on high performances instead of just the practicality of commuting. The Orxa Mantis too come following the same strategy. This naked streetfighter looks highly aggressive with its sharp design and it claims to be the most lightweight electric motorcycle in its segment.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Orxa Energies Orxa Mantis (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Orxa Energies Orxa Mantis
₹ 3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹ 3.80 - 5.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Beast (HT Auto photo)
Joy e-bike Beast
₹ 2.42 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs X (HT Auto photo)
TVS X
₹ 2.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Kabira Mobility Km 5000 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV
₹ 3.15 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹ 4 - 4.50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle | Review

Here is a price and specification comparison between the Orxa Mantis and Ultraviolette F77.

Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77: Price

Orxa Mantis has been launched at a price tag of 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Ultraviolette F77 comes available at a price range of 3.80 lakh and 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Orxa Mantis clearly comes as the most affordable electric motorcycle among these two models.

Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77: Specification

Powering the Orxa Manris is an 8.9 kWh battery pack that promises a 221 km range on a single charge. On the other hand, the Ultraviolette F77 has multiple battery options ranging between 7.11 kWh and 10.5 kWh. This electric superbike offers variable range as well, ranging between 206 km and 307 km, on a single charge.

The Orxa Mantis is capable of running at a top speed of 135 kmph and it can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds. Also, this electric motorcycle churns out 27 bhp peak power and 93 Nm of maximum torque. The Ultraviolette F77 is capable of running at a top speed of 152 kmph, while it takes 2.9 seconds to reach 60 kmph from a standstill position. This bike is capable of churning out power output between 36 bhp and 40 bhp, while it produces maximum torque output between 85 Nm and 100 Nm.

First Published Date: 23 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 Orxa Mantis Orxa Mantis Ultraviolette F77 Orxa Mantis Ultraviolette F77

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
70% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 270 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.