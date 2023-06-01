Ola Electric scooters costlier after FAME II subsidy reduction. Check new prices

Ola Electric has increased the prices of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer, which currently leads the segment in terms of sales, has hiked the price of these two models by at least ₹15,000. The price hike comes days after the Centre decided to reduce subsidy rate under FAME II scheme to just 15 per cent from this month. The decision is expected to trigger further revision of prices from other EV makers soon.

According to the official website of Ola Electric, the price of the S1 electric scooter will be ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The same model used to cost ₹1.15 lakh till May. Ola offers the S1 electric scooter with a 3 kWh battery pack. It can offer a certified range of around 141 kms on a single charge.

Ola S1 Pro, the flagship electric scooter from the EV maker, will now cost ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), an increase of ₹15,000 from its earlier price of ₹1.25 lakh. The S1 Pro electric scooter has a larger 4 kWh battery pack which can offer range of up to 181 kms on a single charge. It can also offer up to 116 kmph of top speed.

Ola Electric has also launched a third model called S1 Air. Ola S1 Air electric scooter is available in three variants, with prices starting from ₹85,000. The mid and top variants of the S1 Air will be priced at ₹1 lakh and ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The electric scooter will start getting despatched to customers from next month. It comes with the same 3 kWh battery pack used in the S1 model. However, S1 Air can offer up to 125 kms of range in a single charge, about 16 kms less than the S1. It also has a top speed of 85 kmph, about 10 kmph less than the S1 model.

