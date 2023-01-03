Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola S1 Pro & S1 Electric Scooters Users To Soon Get Same Day Service

Ola S1 Pro & S1 electric scooters users to soon get same-day service

Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the company will be introducing service desks to their experience centres. The experience centres would be able to service the electric scooters. Bhavish said that the customer would be able to bring in his or her vehicle and get same-day service in most cases. The experience centres should get the additional functionalities in the next 30 days. This information was tweeted by the CEO of the company.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jan 2023, 18:35 PM
Image of Ola S1 Pro electric scooter used for representation purpose only.

This does feel a bit contradictory considering the fact that the plan of Ola Electric was to provide service and support remotely and not have a network. Having said that, this does feel like a move in the right direction considering that the owner of the scooter will be able to get same-day service.

A screenshot of the tweet by Bhavish Aggarwal. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/bhash)

( read: Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details)

As of now, the customers need to book an appointment and the scooter is picked up for service by Ola Electric's technician and then it is delivered by them when the service is completed. Owners with Ola S1 and S1 Pro will be able to take advantage of service centres as of now.

The manufacturer also launched the MoveOS 3 for its electric scooters quite recently. Over 90 per cent of scooters have already been upgraded to the third generation of the operating system and Bhavish Aggarwal said that they will be “Moving on to MoveOS 4". So, it seems like Ola Electric will now start working on MoveOS 4.

Watch: Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates

It is important to note that some of the MoveOS 3 features are still in the beta stage and are not working perfectly. However, the manufacturer should be able to fix the issues soon as the issue is expected to only be with the software.

Ola Electric is currently working on six new vehicles. There will be a mass-market electric scooter, a premium motorcycle, a mass-market motorcycle, a premium car and a premium SUV and a mass-market car.

