Ola Electric recently began deliveries of the second-generation S1 Pro electric scooter in 100 cities across India
The Ola S1 Pro Gen2 has seen a major overhaul including a comprehensively updated chassis, revised motor and battery pack, as well as new tech
The new tubular frame with a redesigned subframe uses 70% fewer parts which translates to a 14% lighter frame
The new frame makes way for a flat floorboard on the new S1 Pro Gen2
The new Ola S1 Pro Gen2 now uses a double-sided swingarm while also switching to twin telescopic front forks instead of a single-sided shock absorber
The new motor is 30% more powerful and produces 11 kW (14.7 bhp) with a higher 120 kmph top speed
The S1 Pro Gen2’s battery also gets enhanced safety for better thermal performance, while the range has gone up to 195 km from 181 km on the Gen1 model
The S1 Pro Gen2 continues to get the Hyper mode and the lighter kerb weight makes it quicker than before. However, acceleration itself isn’t seamless
The Ola S1 Pro Gen2 is more cost-effectively priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings are open