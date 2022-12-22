Ola rolls out MoveOS 3 update, hypercharging, active regen, party mode & more

Ola Electric has rolled out the MoveOS 3 update for its range of S1 electric scooters. This is the third software update for the electric scooter line-up and brings a host of new features, improved performance and even charging time. MoveOS 3 will be updated on over one lakh S1 electric scooters sold to customers via over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO - Ola Electric, said, “As promised, we have started rolling out MoveOS 3 to all Ola S1 owners this week. This is our third major software upgrade within a span of a year and I couldn’t have been more proud of our engineers who are at the heart of executing world class technology at such speed. At Ola, we aim to build the best of products and then strive to make them even better. MoveOS 2 has been way ahead of its time, introducing first-of-its kind features in two-wheelers, MoveOS 3 will turn India’s favourite scooter into a more sophisticated and truly intuitive machine that will redefine the way EV 2Ws are perceived in the country and the world over."

First Published Date: