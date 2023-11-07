Odysse electric two-wheelers being offered with benefits up to 7,500

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Odysse Electric Vehicles has announced festive benefits across its range of electric scooters. The limited-time scheme till Diwali offers a cash discount of ₹5,000 and free accessories worth ₹2,500 across the range. Further festive discounts of up to ₹20,000 on Odysse electric vehicles can be availed on e-commerce platform Flipkart.
The Mumbai-based electric vehicle start-up is a part of Vora group of companies and offers two electric motorbikes and four electric scooters. These include Vader, Evoqis, Hawk, E2Go, E2Go+, V2, V2+, and Trot.
Odysse Vader electric motorcycle comes with 7-inch Android display, IOT, four-drive modes, 18-liters storage space, and Google Map Navigation, among other highlights. The Evoqis e-bike also gets four drive modes, keyless entry, anti-theft lock and motor cut-off switch.
Coming to electric scooters, the Hawk is claimed to be the country's first electric scooter with cruise control and music system. E2Go and E2Go+ electric scooters come with portable battery, USB charging, digital speedometer and keyless entry. The V2 and V2+ e-scooters get waterproof motor, huge boot space, dual battery and LED lights. The Trot has been designed for last-mile delivery with a loading capacity of 250 kgs and gets IoT as well.
In a separate development, the company introduced a new variant for its indigenously manufactured E2Go electric scooter, called Graphene. It is priced at ₹63,650 (introductory, ex-showroom Ahmedabad). One can order the product online via Flipkart or by visiting the nearest authorised dealership. The model can be taken out on road without the requirement of a driving license and registration.
The E2GO Graphene can deliver up to 100 kilometres of range on a single charge. Its portable battery is claimed to be fully charged in eight hours. The scooter comes with features such as keyless electric start system, USB charging, anti-theft lock, and digital speedometer. It is being made available in six colour options: Matte Black, Combat Red, Scarlet Red, Teal Green, Azure Blue, and Combat Blue.