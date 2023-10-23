Offer on offers? Ola Electric announces ‘72 hours Electric Rush’ deal

Ola Electric on Monday announced a special campaign called 72 hours Electric Rush in order to woo potential buyers looking at riding home in an electric scooter this festive season. While Ola Electric had already revealed a slew of discounts recently, the new deals promise to make its offerings even more lucrative.

In a press statement issued by Ola Electric, the company informed that perspective customers can expect an incremental benefit of ₹2,000 in addition to the existing festival benefits of up to ₹24,500 on purchasing Ola scooters between October 22 and October 24. The company is also offering a discount of ₹5000 on the purchase of the S1 X+, along with an extended ‘5-Year Battery Promise’ programme to scooters across its existing lineup - S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+). These are on top of offers already announced by the company earlier as part of its ‘Bharat EV Fest.’

Ola has emerged as a formidable player in India's fast expanding electric two-wheeler space and competes with a long list of players like Ather Energy, Hero Electric, Hero, TVS and Okinawa Autotech, among others. The current festive period is being specifically looked at to further bolster sales. “While we see this festive season as a big boost to EV adoption, we encourage buyers to make the most of special discounts being offered from October 22nd till 24th," said Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric.

At present, Ola Electric sells five electric scooters in the Indian market. There is the S1 Pro Gen 2 which is the brand's flagship scooter, then there is S1 Air which sits in the middle of the lineup and the most affordable electric scooter is the S1X. Apart from these three, the brand is also selling an S1 X+ variant and the first generation of the S1 Pro. The standard S1 electric scooter has now been discontinued.

First Published Date: