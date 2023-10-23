HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Offer On Offers? Ola Electric Announces ‘72 Hours Electric Rush’ Deal To Woo Buyers

Offer on offers? Ola Electric announces ‘72 hours Electric Rush’ deal

Ola Electric on Monday announced a special campaign called 72 hours Electric Rush in order to woo potential buyers looking at riding home in an electric scooter this festive season. While Ola Electric had already revealed a slew of discounts recently, the new deals promise to make its offerings even more lucrative.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Gen2 Ola S1 Pro Review
File photo: Gen2 S1 Pro from Ola Electric.
Gen2 Ola S1 Pro Review
File photo: Gen2 S1 Pro from Ola Electric.

In a press statement issued by Ola Electric, the company informed that perspective customers can expect an incremental benefit of 2,000 in addition to the existing festival benefits of up to 24,500 on purchasing Ola scooters between October 22 and October 24. The company is also offering a discount of 5000 on the purchase of the S1 X+, along with an extended ‘5-Year Battery Promise’ programme to scooters across its existing lineup - S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+). These are on top of offers already announced by the company earlier as part of its ‘Bharat EV Fest.’

Ola has emerged as a formidable player in India's fast expanding electric two-wheeler space and competes with a long list of players like Ather Energy, Hero Electric, Hero, TVS and Okinawa Autotech, among others. The current festive period is being specifically looked at to further bolster sales. “While we see this festive season as a big boost to EV adoption, we encourage buyers to make the most of special discounts being offered from October 22nd till 24th," said Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
₹ 1.20 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹ 2.45 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter
₹ 1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
₹65,000***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

At present, Ola Electric sells five electric scooters in the Indian market. There is the S1 Pro Gen 2 which is the brand's flagship scooter, then there is S1 Air which sits in the middle of the lineup and the most affordable electric scooter is the S1X. Apart from these three, the brand is also selling an S1 X+ variant and the first generation of the S1 Pro. The standard S1 electric scooter has now been discontinued.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric electric scooter Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro EV Electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
7% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Rose Blossom (7.5g)
Rs. 92 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 4,786 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.