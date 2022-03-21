HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Benz Eqs Allows Front Passengers To Watch Video While Car Moves: Detail

Mercedes-Benz EQS allows front passengers to watch video while car moves: Detail

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV gets a 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that is claimed to offer the occupants an immersive digital visual experience.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2022, 08:20 AM
Interior of Mercedes EQS SUV, the first all-electric luxury SUV and the third model based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture, showcased ahead of debut on April 19.
Interior of Mercedes EQS SUV, the first all-electric luxury SUV and the third model based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture, showcased ahead of debut on April 19.
Interior of Mercedes EQS SUV, the first all-electric luxury SUV and the third model based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture, showcased ahead of debut on April 19.
Interior of Mercedes EQS SUV, the first all-electric luxury SUV and the third model based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture, showcased ahead of debut on April 19.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to take its electric car game one notch up with the upcoming EQS electric SUV that is slated for debut on April 19. Before that, the car brand has revealed how the EQS allows its front passenger to watch video while the car moves, without distracting the driver using its dash-spanning technology.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.18 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: BMW teases i7 electric sedan, to debut at 2022 Beijing Auto Show on April 20)

The biggest highlight inside the cabin of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV is the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that is claimed to offer the occupants an immersive digital visual experience. The automaker claims that the 12.3-inch OLED display in front of the passenger will stream video while the SUV is moving. The passengers will have to wear headphones to avoid distracting the driver. But the catch is that Mercedes-Benz has added a second safeguard technology to ensure the driver is paying attention to the road ahead.

The technology is claimed to dim the passenger screen if it detects the driver is trying to look at the screen. The driver monitoring system will track the eye movement of the driver to enable this function. The German luxury car marquee is expected to expand this feature to other models like the EQS sedan.

While this feature comes first for any Mercedes-Benz car, it is not first in the automotive industry. Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee SUVs come with similar technology that allows passengers to watch videos without distracting the driver.

Apart from the massive MBUX Hyperscreen, Mercedes-Benz EQS will also come with premium leather and wood trims inside the cabin. It will get laser-cut magnolia wood with stainless steel inlays, a Dolby Atmos sound system, an air purification system among others.

While the interior of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has already grabbed pretty good attention, its exterior and powertrain details are slated to be revealed soon. Expect it to share the electric powertrain with the EQS sedan.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2022, 08:20 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz EQS Mercedes EQS Mercedes-Benz EQS electric car electric SUV elecric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury SUV luxury car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range
The second-generation Toyota Mirai was launched in 2020.
Toyota Mirai, India's 1st hydrogen-based fuel-cell e-car, starts pilot study
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Ola Electric follows a direct-to-home sales and delivery model.
Ola S1 Pro price to be hiked post current purchase window
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz EQS allows front passengers to watch video while car moves: Detail
Mercedes-Benz EQS allows front passengers to watch video while car moves: Detail
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
BMW teases i7 electric sedan, to debut at 2022 Beijing Auto Show on April 20
BMW teases i7 electric sedan, to debut at 2022 Beijing Auto Show on April 20
Tesla faces a lawsuit by Paris taxi driver over fatal crash
Tesla faces a lawsuit by Paris taxi driver over fatal crash
Lexus NX 350h SUV drive review: Refined rush to play bigger in segment
Lexus NX 350h SUV drive review: Refined rush to play bigger in segment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city