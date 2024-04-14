HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz AMG planning an electric SUV with 1,000 bhp, would launch in 2026

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2024, 11:26 AM
Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo
Mercedes-Benz may have cancelled its half sedan and half SUV model, but it is working on an AMG-badged electric SUV, reported British automotive publication Autocar UK. The pure electric SUV would come with a 1,000 bhp power output and is expected to launch in 2026. The upcoming all-electric performance-focused SUV will reportedly be based on the AMG.EA architecture of the German luxury car brand, which will be meant for performance-oriented EVs only.

The report further stated that the upcoming electric SUV will not be related to any existing Mercedes-Benz product. The new performance electric SUV would be roughly as big as the Vision AMG, which means it could come with an overall length of about 200 inches, while it will come with a generous wheelbase of around 118 inches. Upon launch, the Mercedes-Benz AMG EV would compete with rivals like Lotus Eletre, BMW XM plug-in hybrid and Porsche's upcoming three-row electric luxobarge.

The report also said that the AMG flagship electric SUV could break cover in a concept form in the coming months. However, there is no information about the electric powertrain. It is not clear how many motors will be there but expect it to get at least two powering each axle. Also, expect the motors to channel power to all four wheels considering the EV will receive an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup. Speaking of power output, the EV would churn out more than 1,000 bhp peak power and will promise a whole new level of variable traction possibilities.

The unnamed electric SUV could come as an SUV equivalent of the Vision AMG, a zero-emission successor to the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. The report stated that Mercedes-Benz is already making changes at its German manufacturing plant in Sindelfingen to accommodate the production of the performance-focused all-electric SUV. The report also noted that it would be a key model in AMG's future strategy.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2024, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz BMW AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Mercedes Benz performance car sportscar electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

