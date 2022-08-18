Lucid Air to get three motor powertrain, debut on August 19

The triple motor-equipped Lucid Air will be the fastest variant of the electric sedan.

Lucid has announced that it will debut a new variant of the Air electric sedan that will come with three different electric motors. Slated to debut on August 19 at the Monterey Car Week, this Lucid Air with a triple electric motor set up will come as the fastest one. Lucid has released a series of teaser videos showing parts of the car.

The three-motor Lucid Air has been in the news since the EV manufacturer showcased a prototype running a quarter mile in 9.245 seconds in September 2020. The production model appears after two years. Upon launch, it will directly challenge the Tesla Model S Plaid, which is one of the quickest production models in the world.

Speaking about the design of the Lucid Air's new variant, it comes with revised LED taillights, as the teaser video indicates. It could come with a redesigned body kit as well, focusing on high performance. Lucid has not cleared up the exterior design completely. The teaser video shows blurry images of the car.

Besides the design, the teaser video also shows a few mechanical components of the upcoming Lucid Air high-performance variant. This is supposedly the “Megawatt" dual-motor rear axle which is rumoured to produce close to 1,341 hp of peak power. Add the front-mounted electric motor, and the combined power output could reach a whopping 1,609 hp. This would make the Lucid Air significantly more powerful and quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid. This makes the Lucid Air reach 0-100 kmph in less than two seconds.

Currently, the flagship variant of the Lucid Air is the Grand Touring Performance which comes with dual electric motors. It produces 1,050 hp of peak power, which is slightly less than the 1,111 hp of the Air Dream Edition Performance from 2021.

